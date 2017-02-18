WWE News: Gillberg wants a Wrestlemania moment and you can help him achieve it!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 18 Feb 2017, 21:00 IST

What’s The Story

Former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion Gillberg recently spoke to Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and confessed that he still hopes to perform at the show of shows Wrestlemania someday.

The former Light Heavyweight Champion also shared an instance where he was literally three seconds away from making this dream come true!

I made it to WrestleMania one time and I made it to the curtain and I had three seconds to go and they stopped me. I was standing getting ready to go out of the curtain for the Gimmick Battle Royal and they stopped me three seconds before I walked through the curtain and said sorry you can’t go. They thought Bill was coming in for the first time and they didn’t know how he would react. They just kind of freaked out. I understand the business but you want to talk about crushing man, it killed me. It was a hard one to take and ever since then I want to go back. I’ve got to make it through that curtain. That’s why I am now doing #GillbergWrestleMania on social media. Everything is #GillbergWrestleMania please lets get me on WrestleMania and lets do this

In case you didn’t know....

WWF introduced the character of Gillberg in 1998, as a parody of then rival promotion WCW’s top star Goldberg. Gillberg is former Light Heavyweight Champion who held the title for over 15 months, making him the longest reigning Light Heavyweight Champion as recognised by WWE.

He was re-introduced to the WWE Universe on the February 13th edition of RAW, where he participated in the Festival of Friendship. His return did not last for very long, courtesy of Kevin Owens, who decimated him on his way to the ring.

In case you missed it, here is the video of the incident:

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Gillberg spoke about the time when he was just three seconds away from making his Wrestlemania debut as he was scheduled to participate in the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven. However, the plan was scrapped by WWE as the Officials didn’t want to upset Goldberg, who was returning after a long time.

According to Gillberg, the incident crushed him and now he wants to make sure that he walks through that curtain.

Furthermore, Gillberg also spoke about the connection he shares with James Ellsworth. Here is the full interview as it happened:

What’s Next?

For all the Gillberg fans out there, you can help him realise his dream by using #GillbergWrestleMania on social media.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Gillberg’s return last week certainly reminded us of the good old Attitude Era days, when wrestling was bleak but storylines were spot on. We hope that Gillberg finally gets his Wrestlemania moment and urge all you fans out there to go bananas with #GillbergWrestleMania.