WWE News: Glenn Jacobs reveals that Kane almost had a different name

The Kane character debuted in 1997

After a 22-year career as one of WWE’s most prominent Superstars, it is safe to say that Kane has established his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.

However, in the 1990s, the man behind the demonic character, Glenn Jacobs, struggled to connect with audiences during his time as various different personas, including Unabomb, Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel.

In October 1997, he was finally introduced to WWE fans as the character we know him as today – Kane – when he debuted at In Your House: Badd Blood by attacking his storyline brother, The Undertaker.

Reflecting on his legendary debut in the latest episode of ‘WWE Untold’, Kane revealed that WWE’s decision-makers considered calling him 'Inferno' when his storyline with The Undertaker began.

“I remember initially they wanted to name the character ‘Inferno’, which I was like, ‘Inferno? That ain’t good at all’ but Bruce Prichard had always been a fan of the name ‘Kane’. In fact, Undertaker was originally a man named Kane and Bruce’s son is named Kane.”

Why did WWE consider calling Kane ‘Inferno’?

In 1997, WWE Producer Bruce Prichard came up with an idea to introduce a new character to feud with The Undertaker.

The backstory for the character was among the most detailed in WWE history, with new storyline developments emerging on a weekly basis about the traumas that this person, who was later revealed as Kane, had suffered as a child.

According to the storyline, Kane had been presumed dead after being involved in a fire at his family's funeral home when he was young. The fire, it turned out, had been started by The Undertaker, Kane’s long-lost brother.

The Kane character wore a mask to hide the scars on his face from the burns that he suffered, while fire shot out of WWE’s ring posts when he did his signature arm taunt before and after matches.

Taking all of that into consideration, it makes sense that the name Inferno – which literally means “large fire” – would be pitched for the character, but WWE ended up deciding on Kane instead.

