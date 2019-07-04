WWE News: Goldberg addresses retirement talk after Undertaker match

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 310 // 04 Jul 2019, 00:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg lost against The Undertaker in a widely criticised match

What's the story?

Almost one month on from his controversial match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown, Goldberg wrote on Twitter that he is still trying to erase the feeling that he has from his performance in the match.

In case you didn't know…

The first one-on-one meeting between The Undertaker and Goldberg took place in the main event of WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Although the match began well, with both veterans executing their trademark mannerisms and moves in the opening three minutes, things quickly went downhill when Goldberg legitimately knocked himself out whilst attempting to land a spear into the ring post.

The rest of the match contained lots of awkward moments and uncoordinated moves, especially Goldberg’s Jackhammer and The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver, before “The Deadman” picked up the 1-2-3 with a chokeslam.

Writing on Twitter after the event, Goldberg confirmed that he was genuinely injured and said he felt like he had let the fans down.

Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) June 7, 2019

The heart of the matter

WWE fans and legends have been having their say over the last month about Goldberg’s in-ring future and whether, at the age of 52, he should announce his retirement from wrestling.

Asked on Twitter if he feels the need to accomplish anything else before the end of his wrestling career, the WWE Hall of Famer replied with a comment about his performance against The Undertaker.

"The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance."

Advertisement

The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance 🤬 https://t.co/2HH1Ax2cDO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 2, 2019

What's next?

While Goldberg’s in-ring future remains unclear, his opponent at Super ShowDown, The Undertaker, is currently preparing to team with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred tag team match at Extreme Rules on July 14.