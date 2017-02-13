WWE News: Goldberg added to more episodes of RAW, indication that he may win the WWE Universal title

An indication to the crowning of a new WWE Universal Champion?

Goldberg will get a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane

What’s the story?

As per Wrestlinginc.com, Goldberg is scheduled to appear on the February 27th episode of RAW, which is the go-home show for Fastlane. He will also be featured in the post-Fastlane RAW, that is, the March 6th edition of the red brand’s show.

In case you didn’t know....

In the previous episode of RAW, Goldberg challenged the current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for a title match at the upcoming pay-per-view, WWE Fastlane. Owens’s best friend and the current WWE United States Champion Chirs Jericho accepted the match proposal on behalf of Owens and as a result, the title bout has been made official by the RAW Authority.

The heart of the matter

Several rumours indicate that Goldberg will be winning the belt from Kevin Owens and would go on to defend it at WrestleMania 33 against his arch nemesis, Brock Lesnar. Maybe the booking of Goldberg on the episodes of RAW before and after the Fastlane pay-per-view signals to the crowning of a brand new WWE Universal Champion at the event.

There are reports that the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, wants a solid booking for the last encounter between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. For this purpose, the Beast Incarnate is scheduled for every episode of RAW until WrestleMania, starting from this week’s show in Las Vegas.

What’s next?

Fastlane will be the final hurdle for the red brand before the grand event of WrestleMania 33. Other than Goldberg vs Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is scheduled to take on Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view. It is expected that Sami Zayn will be receiving a rematch for the United States Championship at Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s take

Apart from challenging Kevin Owens, Goldberg also accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge at WrestleMania on the previous edition of RAW. Being the first confirmed match for the biggest event of WWE, it can be expected that this feud will revolve around a major Championship.

Moreover, if Owens loses his match against Goldberg it will also help to ignite a feud between Owens and Jericho as the United States Championship literally forced Owens to defend the Universal Championship against Goldberg.

Hence, the booking of Goldberg vs Owens will play a major role in building up two mega-matches for this year’s WrestleMania.