WWE News: Goldberg and 2 other WWE legends return for next Saudi Arabia show

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News // 01 May 2019, 16:29 IST

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will be a part of the next Saudi Arabia show

What's the story?

WWE have confirmed their next Saudi Arabia show which will take place in Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on June 7, 2019.

WWE have also revealed 8 Superstars who will be a part of the show, which includes Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker.

In case you didn't know...

WWE signed an agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority, where WWE will host live shows for a period of 10 years. This will be the third show after the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel pay-per-views which were held last year.

The Greatest Royal Rumble was held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on April 27, 2018, while Crown Jewel was held at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

The heart of the matter

WWE released a statement confirming the next Saudi Arabia show. They haven't announced the name of the show but have revealed 8 Superstars who will be a part of the show.

WWE's statement read: The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST. The event will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Undertaker, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar, and stream live on WWE Network.

Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after his WrestleMania 35 loss, having recently announced his retirement from MMA. Goldberg returns to the WWE for first time since his Hall of Fame appearance last year, while The Undertaker also makes an appearance after his Crown Jewel match last year.

What's next?

Money in the Bank is the next PPV following which the Saudi Arabia show will take place on June 7, 2019.