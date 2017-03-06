WWE News: Goldberg celebrates title win with Make-a-Wish child

He really is a superhero.

Goldberg is the man once again

What's the story?

As seen on the show itself and Twitter, WWE superstar Goldberg celebrated his Universal Championship victory with a Make-a-Wish child. Goldberg won the title last night at WWE Fastlane after pinning former champion Kevin Owens in less than half a minute.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been doing great work alongside the Make-a-Wish foundation for many years now, with John Cena being the main advocate having granted well over 500 wishes. However, a string of other WWE superstars also grants wishes on a regular basis with Goldberg now being included in that conversation.

The heart of the matter

As seen in the tweet, Goldberg spent some time with Abdur Rahman prior to WWE Fastlane in Milwaukee.

The youngster was then seen in the front row following the short victory over Owens, with Goldberg going over and allowing the youngster to view the Universal Championship close up. In short, it was a great moment for the WWE Universe to savour.

What's next?

With Goldberg now being the champion, he'll likely be busier than ever, with Make-a-Wish kids clamouring to meet him in addition to his extended tenure with WWE. Tonight on Raw we'll likely see the fall-out from his title victory, with Owens likely to be after a rematch. However, given that his feud with Chris Jericho is back on the table that doesn't seem all too likely.

Sportskeeda's take

No matter whether or not you agree with the decision to have Goldberg squash Owens, and for the record we don't - this is a great moment to see. Kids like Abdur being given the chance to meet their heroes is exactly the reason why the WWE is so special, and that will continue to be the case for many years to come.

Goldberg is clearly having the time of his life with this return, and rightly so given how poorly handled he was during his first run with the company.

