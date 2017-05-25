WWE News: Goldberg congratulates Asuka on surpassing his undefeated streak

The Empress Of Tomorrow now holds the longest undefeated streak.

25 May 2017

Asuka has officially surpassed Bill Goldberg’s streak

What’s the story?

Upon surpassing the legendary undefeated streak of Bill Goldberg, Asuka took to Twitter to pay her respects to the legend and express how she felt on officially surpassing his streak. Bill Goldberg responded to The Empress Of Tomorrow and gave her a ringing endorsement.

In case you didn’t know...

Bill Goldberg held the record for the longest undefeated streak, at 173 wins before facing defeat. However, this figure is notably inflated and exaggerated, with the real number said to be 155 wins before defeat. Despite this, WWE acknowledges the kayfabe figure of 173 wins.

Regardless, Asuka has officially surpassed this streak. After her victory over Nikki Cross and Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Chicago, The Empress Of Tomorrow now holds an impressive streak of 177 WINS WITHOUT DEFEAT.

Asuka’s streak began on October 7th, 2015 at NXT Takeover: The End, where she defeated Dana Brooke on her NXT debut. She won the NXT Women’s Championship from Bayley less than half a year later and has held the title since then, with her current reign being at 419 days(as of 25th May 2017).

The heart of the matter

Asuka first Tweeted at Goldberg and expressed her honour for holding the streak

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017



The former Universal Champion then replied and gave his endorsement to the NXT Women's Champion

......the "streak" is in very good hands #Congrats RT @WWEAsuka: I respect Goldberg so ... https://t.co/MKx7eO1LbG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 25, 2017

WWE has acknowledged the streak before, but hopefully, they acknowledge it very soon. It’s their own piece of history that they likely created unintentionally. The craziest part is that the streak will more than likely surpass 200 with ease as Asuka will mostly remain undefeated until NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, where the direction seems to be a rematch between her and Ember Moon.

What’s next?

The Empress Of Tomorrow has a few more months to continue her dominance, and hopefully, she can take that dominance over to either RAW or SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

Asuka absolutely deserves to surpass the streak. Her dominance is the most credible, and she is also one of the best workers on the entire WWE roster, male or female. No champion in WWE is more dominant than she is, and even in defeat at Brooklyn 3, her title run will go down as one of the most important in NXT history.

