WWE News: Goldberg cuts his first promo as Universal Champion

Goldberg's first words as Universal Champion.....

And your new....

What’s the story?

Goldberg created history at Fastlane by defeating Kevin Owens in 21 seconds to win the WWE Universal Championship. A video was posted on WWE’s youtube channel in which the new Champion revealed how the win felt like and about his impending WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar. You can watch it below:

In case you didn’t know...

The main event of Fastlane went exactly according to the predictions made prior to the PPV. Goldberg squashed and Chris Jericho returned to cost his former friend the match with a distraction; something that the fans had mentally prepared themselves for.

The show, as expected, has been getting negative reactions due to WWE’s lazy booking and the predictability.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg won his first championship title after a gap of 14 years and while every fan could see it coming from a mile away, the nostalgia saved it from drawing the ire of the WWE Universe. The Myth himself was at a loss of words in his post-match backstage promo. He felt privileged that his family got a glimpse of who the really Goldberg used to be.

He went on to talk about his match against Brock Lesnar and said that he realises The Beast Incarnate would be at his best coming into their third and final encounter, despite the fact that he holds a 2-0 record against his arch-rival.

That being said, he vowed to train hard and prepare himself for the match that could possibly be his last one in his career.

What’s next?

The Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania would not be contested for the Universal title. Kevin Owens would take on Chris Jericho at the show of shows, presumably for the United States title. While Goldberg and Lesnar didn’t necessary require a title to sell, Vince McMahon and co. felt otherwise.

Paul Heyman also made an appearance on Fastlane and stated how his advocate will reclaim his lost prestige by beating Goldberg and becoming the new champion. While this is just a speculation according to a supposedly leaked WrestleMania match card sheet leaked online, the match is expected to be a loser leaves WWE match.

Sportskeeda’s take

The final PPV before WrestleMania was absolute garbage. Although as journalists are meant to be unbiased, the PPV and the callous booking of the WWE was just too much to fathom. Both the streaks of Charlotte and Strowman were ended in the worst way imaginable, unwanted segments and matches were conjured up just to fill time and the entire roster was insulted by giving a 50-year-old part-timer the strap.

The only saving grace was the brilliant Cruiserweight title match and Chris Jericho’s awesome break-up beard.

Apart from that, it was forgettable and leaves a bad taste in our mouth. However, no point in complaining now and all we can do is to accept and move on to the show of shows.