WWE News: Goldberg discusses the possibility of returning to the WWE again

Goldberg opens up on potentially returning to WWE for one last run, getting back in the gym, his views on the younger talent, more.

Goldberg doesn’t rule out a return to WWE for one last run.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Wrestlinginc, Goldberg revealed whether he’d consider returning to WWE for another run. The 50-year old WCW icon also spoke about getting back in the gym, his current physical state and working with younger talent.

In case you didn’t know...

Bill Goldberg (real name- William Scott Goldberg) is a former World Heavyweight and WWE Universal champion besides having won multiple titles in WCW. He returned to WWE after a 12-year absence from the promotion and the sport, last year and would go on a legendary run that ended at WrestleMania 33 when he lost his Universal title to Brock Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Although Goldberg announced his decision to step away from the sport in his speech after RAW went off the air on the episode following Mania, he hasn’t completely ruled out a potential return to the ring yet.

On potentially returning to WWE for another run, Goldberg said:

“Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next."

Speaking about getting back in the gym, the Myth revealed that although years and years of hard training and competition have taken a toll on his body, he still doesn’t regret choosing this life of pain. Besides, speaking about his latest run with WWE being better than the last, he added:

“As a performer you want the best for your character and your business, you want to go out and do the best that you can do personally and professionally. It was a wrong that was re-written. Whatever the circumstances may have been, at the end of the day, the character finally got what it deserved and I am not talking about me, I'm talking about the character."

Furthermore, he concluded by saying that he’d love to step into the ring to work with Roman Reigns, besides praising Braun Strowman for the latter’s work ethic.

What’s next?

Goldberg is scheduled to appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England from June 29th-July 2nd. No plans of a WWE return have been confirmed as of yet.

Author’s take

Goldberg will forever be remembered as one of the most explosive athletes to have ever competed in the sport of professional wrestling. He’s a legend of our sport and regardless of when, or rather should I say if, he returns to WWE; his legacy is more than secure. For now- West Sussex, England, You’re Next!

