WWE News: Goldberg discusses whom he wants to face if he returns to WWE

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.42K   //    05 Jul 2018, 21:19 IST

Could we finally see the clash of generations?
Could we finally see the clash of generations?

What's the story?

Bill Goldberg had a fantastic second run with WWE that culminated with him being inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2018. He caught up with Chris Featherstone from Digital Spy and discussed a variety of subjects pertaining to sports entertainment.

Among the topics he spoke about was a potential return at WrestleMania 35. Goldberg maintained that while it was not up to him, he would be game for a match against Roman Reigns or The Undertaker.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg was the biggest star to emerge out of WCW during the height of the Monday Night Wars. He is best known for his 173-0 undefeated streak and his short squash matches, leading to his trademark question- 'who's next?'.

Goldberg's first run in WWE wasn't what fans had expected. He went on to return for a second run in 2016, winning the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens. Goldberg would eventually lose the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

When asked about a potential match against Roman Reigns, this is what Goldberg had to say:

All I got to say is, it ain't up to me. Whether it's Reigns or 'Taker, and, I don't know, I'm not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and 'Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I'd be honoured to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I'm two-and-one on him, so it's all good.

It is clear that Goldberg hasn't ruled out the possibility of a return to the ring. It is also clear that he is raring to go!

What's next?

This section should have been titled- 'who's next?' Goldberg is far away from the proceedings on WWE television right now. From the looks of it, such will be the case for a while now.

Do you want to see Goldberg return to the ring? Let us know in the comments!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

WWE Raw Goldberg Roman Reigns
