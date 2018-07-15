WWE News: Goldberg involved in a car crash

Watch the video of Goldberg crashing his car

What's the story?

Don't worry folks...Goldberg seems to be perfectly safe, at the moment. Here's the footage of the former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer crashing his car during the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed event.

Professionals from the racetrack rushed in to help the WCW legend step out of his car. Funnily, the back of his car reads the following- 'Who's Next?'

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg is arguably the biggest star to have emerged from WCW during the Monday Night Wars, with a streak of 173 straight wins. He went on to have a lacklustre run with WWE after the dissolution of WWE too.

Goldberg returned in 2016 for yet another run with the company. He defeated Kevin Owens in almost no time at all to become the Universal Champion. He would lose the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, who's remained champion ever since.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg's love for motorsports is well known to fans of WWE. Not only was he the host of the Speed Channel show 'Bullrun', but also a part of the History Channel Show 'Auto-Maniac'.

Looks like Goldberg had a rough day at the races, but it's all part and parcel of the world of motorsports. Twitter blew up with some funny comments following the crash and the knowledge that their favourite superstar was safe. Here is a glimpse of some of them.

What's next?

Goldberg has been very vocal about not being done inside the squared circle and has spoken about possibly facing Roman Reigns down the line someday. Could the two masters of the spear square off in the WWE ring, for the Universal Championship down the line? After all, Goldberg never received his Universal Championship rematch, did he?

Who's next for Goldberg if he returns to WWE? Leave a comment right below!

