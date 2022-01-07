Goldberg is looking forward to fighting more after his WWE contract ends

Former Universal Champion Goldberg stated that he is eyeing the opportunity to perform in more matches after his contract with the WWE expires.

The veteran athlete has one match left in his WWE career. However, Goldberg's next opponent has not yet been decided as he just ended his feud with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in a grudge match.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg pointed out that he is currently focused on what is next but did not write off the idea of coming back with something in the future.

“I’m focused on what’s next. If they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds.” - said Goldberg.

Goldberg admits his match against The Undertaker was a disaster

Goldberg recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about his match against The Phenom, The Undertaker, at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who lost to The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, stated that he had forgotten his routine ahead of the particular match and only just remembered the headbutt.

“I’d been out for a while and everybody’s got a routine, and I kind of forgot my routine. But I remembered the headbutt. So, on the way out, I headbutt the door. And I don’t know where I am after that, I’ve got no idea what’s going on." - said Golberg.

Andy H. Murray @andyhmurray I have just rewatched the entire Goldberg vs. Undertaker match from Super ShowDown 2019 for content purposes and good god, I think I need to lie down for the rest of the day. I have just rewatched the entire Goldberg vs. Undertaker match from Super ShowDown 2019 for content purposes and good god, I think I need to lie down for the rest of the day. https://t.co/JNW7SRL8cj

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think Goldberg should face at WrestleMania 38 if he gets a chance to be on the card? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy