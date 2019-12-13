WWE News: Goldberg on if he was a copycat of Stone Cold Steve Austin

13 Dec 2019

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg

Goldberg recently joined Stone Cold Steve Austin as a guest on the second episode of his WWE Network show 'Broken Skull Sessions'. There, the two WWE Hall of Famers talked about a variety of topics.

One such conversation led to Stone Cold asking whether Goldberg felt like he was a copycat of The Texas Rattlesnake in WCW.

Goldberg on whether he copied Stone Cold

Steve Austin praised Goldberg's undefeated run at WCW during 1998 when he was the reigning United States Champion and when he was slated to face Hulk Hogan for the World Heavyweight Championship. Stone Cold then asked Goldberg how much was he caught up in the Monday Night Wars when WWE RAW and WCW Nitro were going head to head in competition.

Goldberg jokingly said that he felt like killing Austin as he represented the enemy (since Austin was in WWE) and mentioned that he was treated as Steve Austin's copycat over at WCW.

I wanted to kill you. Yeah, because you represented the enemy. That's all. But I never could have made it where I was without you being Steve Austin and I was the copycat over at WCW.

When Austin asked if Goldberg felt he was being a copycat, he replied that it was only when people said so but other than that he felt that there was a huge difference between the two of them in terms of size and wrestling style. To this, Austin also agreed and said that they shared different mindsets and shared no similarities in terms of wrestling inside the ring.