WWE News: Goldberg pranks fan during a comic segment

The prank took place on a recent episode of Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks.

Goldberg was the WWE Universal Champion going into Wrestlemania

What’s the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg pranked one of his fans on a recent episode of Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks on TruTV. Goldberg appeared for a Razor Blade commercial and tore the hose down much to the awe of his fan.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg returned to the WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of about 12 years. He was welcomed with much fanfare and directly put into a program with WWE’s resident beast Brock Lesnar. He went on to beat Lesnar in just 86 seconds at Survivor Series.

Goldberg then captured the WWE Universal Championship becoming the oldest Superstar in the WWE to do so. Goldberg and Lesnar ended their rivalry where Goldberg returned the favour to Lesnar allowing the Beast Incarnate to become the WWE Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

Guy, a member of the Goldberg fan club thought that he had won a contest and would be helping Goldberg in a Razor Blade commercial shoot. But when he asked Goldberg to say his lines, things started going downhill.

The director looked to be ticked off with Goldberg’s antics. Things went over the boiling point when Goldberg was asked to go for a costume change.

Decked in his new costume, which was nothing more than a pink scarf and a tiara, Goldberg started hurling people across the set. Guy looked perturbed as this was not what he had signed up for. Guy was finally told that he had been pranked by Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks.

Here is a video of the entire segment:

What’s next?

Goldberg was last seen on WWE TV during the Raw after WrestleMania 33. He has often spoken about returning to the ring for a few more matches but there are no concrete dates for a return as of yet. His time away from the ring has been devoted to his role as Hawk in upcoming thriller American Satan.

Author's take

Goldberg is known for his ventures outside of the squared circle. He is a vocal supporter of PETA. It is nice to see the same scary man that vanquished Brock Lesnar in a little over a minute, participating in comic segments outside the ring.

