WWE News: Goldberg reacts to his streak ending at WCW Starrcade 98

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 21:55 IST

Goldberg lost to Kevin Nash

When Goldberg arrived on the scene, he was electrifying, to say the least. WCW put him on a whopping 173-fight win streak before he finally lost to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. On Broken Skull Sessions, Goldberg told Stone Cold Steve Austin that he saw it as "just a loss" at the time.

When Goldberg's streak ended, wrestling fans at the time questioned the decision. They became even more irate when Nash dropped the title the next night on Nitro to Hollywood Hogan, a match which is now infamously known as "The Finger Poke of Doom." This was also considered by many as the beginning of the end for WCW.

Goldberg though explained that he didn't know enough about the business then and just saw it as a loss.

"Honestly, at that point in my life, I just looked at it as a loss. I didn't big picture it by any means because I didn't know enough about the business. The more you analyze stuff, the more it pi***s you off that 'it happened this way because of this, the front office is going this way, now it's being run by these guys.' I didn't want to lobotomize myself, you do it enough as it is. I didn't know enough to really pass judgment and realize anything. I really didn't."

Goldberg added that he now questions the way things went down but also understands that it's a business after all.

"The ultimate rib. It needed to happen at some point, but, really? It is a business. My competitive career ended with football. This is a male soap opera. It's competitive, and your success is based upon, partially, your ability to be better than people. It's not a competitive numbers game where the best man wins. You have to look at it differently." (H/T Fightful)

Goldberg does have an interesting point of view and his explanation shows how he has evolved as a person, having been in the wrestling business for a while.