WWE News: Goldberg ready to wrestle UFC legend

Goldberg won't back down from Cain Velasquez if the chance arises

Cain Velasquez has now transitioned to the world of professional wrestling and one person who is keen on facing the UFC legend is WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Goldberg gave his thoughts on Cain Velasquez during a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports.

Goldberg ready to wrestle UFC legend Cain Velasquez

UFC legend Velasquez has recently made the transition to the pro wrestling ring from the UFC Octagon and he's already earned rave reviews for his work.

One person who's keen on facing Velasquez inside a wrestling ring is former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Universal Champion - Goldberg. In a recent interview, Goldberg said he's ready to smash Velasquez inside a ring.

“I’d still smash him in the ring. I’d wrestle Cain in the ring in two seconds. I’d wrestle anybody. You know who I am. He's got a lot of potential and it's really cool."

Goldberg's thoughts on Velasquez transitioning to pro wrestling

During the interview, Goldberg also gave his thoughts on Velasquez's wrestling and his potential inside the ring. Goldberg said that Velasquez could transition into wrestling pretty easily because of his background as a pro athlete:

"I saw a little bit of the coverage of his match. Put it this way, anyone in professional sports, who was in that sport for a lifelong dream, like myself - I played football, it's all I ever wanted to do - it's a great alternative, this wrestling business offers a lot. It really does for guys who are high-level professional athletes, to try to make the transition, especially with what Cain knows and what he's done in the past, it's an easy transition."

Check out the interview with Goldberg below:

