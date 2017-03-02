WWE News: Goldberg reveals his insane diet

Based on an article from gq.com, Goldberg revealed his insane diet that helps him stay in shape at age fifty.

Goldberg returned to WWE late in 2016, setting up a match with Brock Lesnar. Goldberg destroyed Lesnar in a massive upset at Survivor Series in one minute and twenty-six seconds. Goldberg then decided to enter the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg embarrassed Lesnar once more in the thirty man battle royal, spearing him and eliminating him in short order just after entering the match. Goldberg would be eliminated from the match by The Undertaker, but he left another indelible impression on the WWE in a few short moments.

Early in February, Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens to a match for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane. Chris Jericho accepted on the Universal Champion’s behalf and that match will take place this Sunday.

In the interview, Goldberg was asked about what he’s had to change as far as his diet and exercise regimen are concerned.

The more “seasoned” you are, the more your diet plays a huge part in your makeup. My biggest issue throughout this latest adventure that I’m on is trying to make up for 12 years of losing weight. When I signed on the dotted line with WWE this time around, I had six weeks to train and to be in the ring and my food intake doubled, at least.

Goldberg stated that his goal has always been to eat as much as he could while staying away from fats. He also has to train late at night now and has a gym that’s a quarter-mile from his house. He said he’s in the gym until midnight six days per week, and that his metabolism is a constant furnace. He said that the amount of food that he has to take in now to seemingly gain a few pounds is almost unfathomable. Goldberg said that he was just trying to attain something passable in regards to his physique, let alone something Goldberg-esque.

Goldberg went on to talk about being 50 years old and putting on his underwear in front of millions of people and how that’s caused him to clean up his diet extensively. He said that his extremely fast metabolism is a blessing and a curse at times, especially when trying to gain weight and get into cardiovascular shape.

Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane on Sunday night.

Regardless of your opinion on Goldberg’s current run with WWE, this kind of thing has to make you appreciate what the guy’s putting himself through, just for our entertainment.