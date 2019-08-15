WWE News: Goldberg reveals the truth about his botch against The Undertaker

Goldberg injured himself against The Undertaker

The main event of WWE Super ShowDown saw The Undertaker defeat Goldberg in a match that will go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

Although the first-time-ever encounter began well, the majority of the match was full of mistakes and miscommunications after Goldberg knocked himself out following a head-first collision with the ring post.

Speaking on Booker T’s “The Hall of Fame” radio show, the WCW legend explained that he planned to connect directly against the ring post with a spear because he wanted to make the spot look legitimate, but he accidentally went “overboard”.

“If I’m gonna be a defensive lineman that was an all-American, if I’m gonna be a guy that played a couple of years in the NFL, if I’m gonna be a guy that is known to be a thrasher, I’m not gonna run into a turnbuckle and miss it and act like it killed me. I can’t do that, so I have to make it look as close to it killing me as possible. And sometimes, unfortunately, the circumstances are such that I go a little overboard.”

How did WWE officials react to Goldberg’s botch?

Booker T mentioned during the interview that Goldberg had been known to injure himself doing exactly the same spot over two decades ago during their time in WCW.

The former Universal Champion went on to describe the Super ShowDown incident as “an unfortunate deal” and revealed that people behind-the-scenes in WWE predicted what was going to happen.

“A couple of the bookers came up to me afterwards and said, ‘We called it, we knew you were gonna do that’ because fifty percent of the time that I’ve done that spot, I’ve not had good results.”

What’s next for Goldberg?

It is unclear if Goldberg’s quick victory over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019 was the final match of his career. For now, fans can look forward to his next WWE appearance on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4.