WWE News: Goldberg's Twitter sends threats to President Trump, claims it was hacked

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 623 // 24 Aug 2018, 08:39 IST

What's the story?

Former WCW and Universal Champion Bill Goldberg has claimed his Twitter account was hacked after threats and slurs were made, aimed toward current President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In case you didn't know

Goldberg made his debut in wrestling in WCW, amassing a 173-0 undefeated streak, as well as winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

He joined the WWE in 2003, capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H at Unforgiven 2003, before leaving the company in 2004 at WrestleMania 20.

In November 2016, Donald Trump won the US Presidential Election. Representing the Republican party, Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton.

Trump ran on a campaign of 'Make America Great Again' and claimed that a wall would be built on the U.S-Mexico border and described most Mexicans as "thieves" and "rapists.

The Trump campaign is currently under investigation for allegations of colluding with Russia during the Presidential race.

Trump and Goldberg met during a filming of Celebrity Apprentice, but are no longer friends.

The heart of the matter

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the Goldberg Twitter account referred to Trump as a s**t.

The tweets claimed that Trump had slept with Goldberg's wife, who he met during a film production in 2005.

"(Donald Trump) Why have you been threatening me and my wife you dick head just because you're the president doesn't mean you can make threats using your new found power we should go into the ring together no secret service just me and you," one of the tweets read.

Speaking to TMZ, an irate Goldberg said he had called the secret service over the incident, and wanted to go after those who had hacked his account.

What's next?

It seems unlikely that Goldberg, despite his feelings for Trump, would go after the President in such a manner. It seems pretty clear his account was hacked.