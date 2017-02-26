WWE News: Goldberg congratulates Asuka on her 149th consecutive win, Asuka responds

NXT Women's Champion Asuka is close to equalling Goldberg's undefeated run.

Asuka is the longest reigning title-holder in NXT

What’s the story?

Goldberg took to Twitter to congratulate Asuka, the NXT Women’s Champion on her 149 consecutive wins in NXT. The ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ is now the holder of the longest championship run in NXT history. She responded in kind to the former WCW Champion’s words of praise.

In case you didn’t know

Goldberg holds the record for the longest undefeated run in professional wrestling history during his time with the WCW. While the official streak is supposed to be 173 wins, many fans believe it is an inflated number. The real number is believed to be closer to 157.

Asuka is still undefeated in singles action since her NXT debut in 2015 and will face Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

The heart of the matter

Whether it is 157 wins or 173, Asuka is perched on the precipice of a truly spectacular milestone in her career. If she continues the way she has, she could equal Goldberg’s 157 wins in the space of eight more matches and surpass it with nine or wait to go undefeated for another 25 matches before she reaches 173 consecutive wins. Either way, the former Smash Diva Champion is one of the most dominant superstars to come through WWE’s ‘developmental’ system.

What’s next?

Asuka’s success in NXT has been phenomenal and if she stays at the top of her game like she has since her arrival, there’s no way she can be stopped from breaking Goldberg’s record. With NXT Takeover: Orlando scheduled for the day before Wrestlemania 33 it will be of particular interest to see if the WWE keeps her streak alive or have Ember Moon to be the first woman to vanquish Asuka.

If Asuka loses at TakeOver, there’s also a chance that a main roster call-up could come soon after ‘Mania.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE has done a lot of good work with the women’s division and has been the glue that’s held it together since Bayley got drafted to the main roster. It would be great to see Asuka break Goldberg’s record and after her dominance in NXT, she deserves it.