WWE News: Goldberg Talks About Having Yet Another WWE Match

Could we see the legend return to WWE?

What's the story?

Recently, former Universal Champion Goldberg was interviewed by TVInsider and asked about possibly returning to WWE for yet another match. I would like to thank NoDQ for the heads up.

Goldberg's answer did not really answer the question, and said that while his son would love to see him do it again, he is satisfied for now. Goldberg had attributed his son as being the primary reason for his return to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg was the face of WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars against WWE in the late 90s. He then had an ill fated first run with WWE in the early 2000s that left him with a bitter taste in his mouth.

Goldberg returned to WWE for another run at Survivor Series the year before last. He defeated Brock Lesnar and went on to have a series of matches that stretched all the way to WrestleMania 33. During this period, he also defeated Kevin Owens to win the prestigious Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg commented on a return and what it would mean to his son:

Has the itch been scratched for my son? As he is sitting next to me, and I’m taking him to school, I can tell you probably he would love for me to do it again. There is a lot of people he needs to say hello to that he got to be good friends with. I’m sure he misses them. But did that fill the void? I think it did.

He went on to speak about whether he would be back for yet another run soon:

A lot of things go into it. A lot of things are molding my answer. All things considered for the storyline and the timing, I think it went the right way to do it. I think he is satiated as I’m helping coach his football team this afternoon. There are other things going on in a 12-year-old’s life. Right now, daddy is doing NCIS: Los Angeles, The Goldbergs, Knife or Death. There are so many other things.

What's next?

Suffice to say, it doesn't seem like Goldberg will return for another run anytime soon. Or even if he does, Goldberg may be working us into thinking that he won't. He has commented on having a potential match with The Undertaker or even Roman Reigns in the past, however.

Do you want to see Goldberg take on The Undertaker in a dream match? Let us know in the comments below.