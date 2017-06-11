WWE News: Goldberg teases wrestling return with new photo

How does Goldberg look since leaving the WWE?

When will the WCW Legend grace a WWE ring again?

What’s the story?

Goldberg left the WWE following WrestleMania 33, but he continues to tease fans that his latest run won’t be his last. He posted a new photo on Instagram while shooting a commercial that once again teases a future return.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg’s return to the WWE was initiated by 2K Sports wanting to use the WCW as an add-on for WWE 2K17. Eventually, Goldberg agreed to come back to the ring and faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Goldberg went on to become the Universal Champion and defend the championship at WrestleMania 33 against Lesnar. He lost the championship and addressed his latest run on the Raw after WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The photo Goldberg took informed fans that he was shooting a DirecTV Now Commercial that was coming out soon. He included several hashtags that insinuated another run with the WWE at some point.

“There's so much young talent there that have the possibility of being the next superstar. Obviously, the guy with the big push now is Braun Strowman, but unfortunately, he is hurt. Great kid and a great work ethic, obviously great character. I would be remiss that stepping in the ring with Roman Reigns wouldn't be fun. There are a lot of guys of being worthy to be getting their ass kicked by me”

What’s next?

Goldberg continues to tease a potential return to the WWE and it could happen at some point down the line.

There are several superstars that Goldberg hasn’t even interacted with and a return down the line could make for some interesting television. Reigns vs. Goldberg in a battle of spears for SummerSlam sounds like a big money feud waiting to happen!

Author’s Take

Goldberg’s latest run was considered by many to be a success, so there’s no reason why the WWE wouldn’t bring him back for a third time.