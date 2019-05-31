WWE News: Goldberg to make SmackDown Live debut

The WCW Legend to debut on the Blue Brand

While The Undertaker makes his return to Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, will make his debut on SmackDown Live for the first time in his career.

Goldberg's appearance this Tuesday will mark the first time that the WCW Legend has appeared on WWE programming since 2017.

Three days before he takes on The #Undertaker at #WWESSD, @Goldberg will journey to #SDLive for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!https://t.co/OCU8dYvBBV — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2019

Following the demise of WCW, Goldberg was drafted to Monday Night Raw in 2003 during the first Brand Split and remained exclusive to WWE's flagship show.

The closest Goldberg came to appearing on SmackDown was at No Way Out 2004 when he attacked Lesnar and helped the late Eddie Guerrero win the WWE Championship.

His interference at No Way Out led to his first match with Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, which was also the last appearance the former World Heavyweight Champion made for WWE until their rematch 12 years later at Survivor Series.

After his matches against Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane 2017 and against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 for the Universal Championship, many believed that Goldberg was done wrestling until the company announced his match against The Undertaker for Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg and The Undertaker had a brief encounter in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, but that minor skirmish was the only time the two were in the same ring at the same time.

The following is an excerpt from WWE's article regarding Goldberg's debut on SmackDown next Tuesday June 4:

Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!

The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated.

The two opponents are advertised to appear on different brands next week, but there could be a surprise appearance made by one of them as the company makes the final push to the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view.