WWE News: Goldberg's new movie set for DVD release

The movie's DVD and Blu-Ray release have been scheduled for next week.

Goldberg as TJ in ‘Check Point’.

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg starrer ‘Check Point’ movie is set to be released on DVD and Blu-ray in the upcoming week. 411Mania.com reports that the official DVD release date was shifted from 7th March 2017 to 14th March.

In case you didn’t know....

Thomas J. Churchill's 'Check Point' involves a star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Mindy Robinson, Ken Johnson, Goldberg, Tyler Mane and many other notable names. The movie garnered mixed reviews from the viewers with an average IMDb rating of five stars after it was initially released on January 20th.

Also read: 14 WWE Superstars who starred in Hollywood movies

The heart of the matter

The plot of this action-thriller has been summarised below:

“A vagrant discovers plans for an invasion in America and notifies the local sheriff about the plot. When the sheriff notices odd things happening after dismissing the claims, he begins to investigate the existence of a sleeper cell in the small town.”

Goldberg portrays the character of TJ in the movie. In the promotional interviews of ‘Check Point’, he claimed the movie to be an interesting journey of his life and said that he decided to work on the project as soon as he came across the script.

The WWE Universal Champion was determined to dedicate himself to the character as many doubted his casting for the role. In fact, he went on to gain 35lbs for the role of TJ.

What’s next?

Goldberg recently won the WWE Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at the RAW-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view and is scheduled to defend the belt against Brock Lesnar at the ‘show of shows’, WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goldberg has been associated with several action movies such as ‘Check Point’ all throughout his career and each of them have delivered. The movie will not only be a treat for the hardcore Goldberg fan but would also entertain those who follow the movies of this genre.

We hope that Check Point’ attains huge success in the DVD sales. We wish Goldberg and all the cast and crew associated with this project the best of luck for the same.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com