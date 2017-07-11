WWE News: Goldberg's next appearance at wrestling event announced

Goldberg might not be ready to hang up his boots yet.

by Sean Blake News 11 Jul 2017, 10:32 IST

Goldberg rarely makes independent wrestling appearances, so these fans are in for quite the treat.

What’s the story?

Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) made the announcement on their Twitter page that Goldberg would be making an appearance at their Tribute to the Legends event scheduled for September 30th. The event will start as a convention/signing lasting from 10 AM-4 PM followed by a live wrestling show that will be headlined by Goldberg with the official bell time being 7:30 PM.

In case you didn’t know...

Maryland Championship Wrestling is an independent professional wrestling promotion based out of Baltimore, Maryland, that showcases some of the hottest wrestling talents on the planet. In addition to that, they have featured numerous big names in the industry on their shows over the years.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg is coming off a five month WWE run in which he quickly defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, participated in the 2017 Royal Rumble match and had a run as Universal Champion before losing to the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 33.

If the Atlanta native does lace up his boots, this event on September 30th will mark his 5th match since his return to the wrestling industry last fall.

What’s next?

There is a lot of time to go until this event takes place. If Goldberg chooses to wrestle, MCW has plenty of time to pick an opponent to feed the former WCW standout.

Author’s take

Unlike the last time he left the company, Goldberg is on good terms with WWE and did not rule out a return in his farewell promo where he said: “You never know what or who is next”.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com