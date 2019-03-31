×
WWE News: Great news for Ronda Rousey right before WrestleMania 35 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
251   //    31 Mar 2019, 05:38 IST

Ronda Rousey is about to create women's history
Ronda Rousey is about to create women's history

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is heading to WrestleMania 35 as the RAW Women's Champion. She's scheduled to compete in the main event match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

And right before WrestleMania 35 comes around, she's crossed an important milestone. I would like to thank WrestleZone for the statistic.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was a smiling babyface, until the fans turned on her, leading to a major change in character. She is now a heel who does not care for her fans, and who's running through her opponents with sheer ease.

Rousey has elevated the women's division to the next level, and thanks to her mainstream presence the women are in the main event of WrestleMania. But Rousey has been a critic of sports entertainment in her new avatar, calling the whole thing fake.

But none can dispute that her current reign has been quite historic indeed.

The heart of the matter

Last year, Alexa Bliss won the RAW Women's Championship from Sasha Banks and was the centerpiece of the division, holding the Championship for a record spell. We've found out that Ronda Rousey has crossed this number and is officially the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion in history.

While Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to become Champion, Bliss' record-setting reign actually took place before that, when she dominated the division until she lost her Championship to Nia Jax at WrestleMania. Ronda Rousey has currently held the title for 223 days.

However, Alexa Bliss still holds the record for the longest combined reigns, at a total of 396 days.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair became the SmackDown Women's Champion not long ago. We should receive more clarity on this situation following RAW this week. What does the future hold for The Queen?

