WWE News: 'Groundbreaking' match announced for Crown Jewel; 21 participants revealed

The O.C. will compete in the match

WWE has announced that the largest Tag Team Turmoil match in the company’s history will take place at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The match will be a “groundbreaking free-for-all”, according to WWE.com, with the following nine tag teams currently confirmed as participants: The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.

It is currently unclear whether all three members of The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) and The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) will be allowed to compete in the match at the same time, but it is worth noting that every Superstar from those three factions is included in the graphic on WWE’s website.

Tag Team Turmoil winners receive the WWE World Cup

The 2018 Crown Jewel event revolved around a World Cup tournament, which Shane McMahon won after replacing the injured Miz to defeat Dolph Ziggler in the final.

McMahon became known as “The Best In The World” following his triumph, and it appears that this World Cup theme could become an annual tradition at Crown Jewel.

WWE’s Tag Team Turmoil announcement also mentions that the winners of the match will “take possession of the coveted World Cup to be crowned Best Tag Team in the World”.

Five matches announced for Crown Jewel

As of the time of writing, five matches have now been confirmed for Crown Jewel, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez (WWE Championship) and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury.

Elsewhere on the card, there will be a five-on-five tag team match between Team Hulk Hogan and Team Ric Flair, while WWE followed up its announcement about the Tag Team Turmoil match by revealing that Cesaro will take on Saudi Arabia’s own Mansoor in a one-on-one encounter.

