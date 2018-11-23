WWE News: 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan hospitalized

Hooo!

What's the story?

As revealed by ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan’s daughter, the WWE Hall of Famer has been hospitalized and is currently in the intensive care unit in a hospital in South Carolina.

In case you didn’t know…

Regarded to be one of the most energetic personalities in WWE history, Hacksaw began wrestling in 1979 for promotions such as Universal Wrestling Federation and Mid-South Wrestling.

He joined WWE in 1987 and won the first ever Royal Rumble in 1988. He went on to wrestle for WWE until 1993 before jumping ships to WCW. He stayed with WWE’s arch-rivals until 2001 and during the time with the company, he was even diagnosed with kidney cancer. Thankfully for Duggan, the cancer was detected at an early stage and it didn’t take long before he got back to wrestling.

He had a brief stint with TNA before returning to WWE in 2005, where he stayed until 2009. At 64 years old, he still continues to sporadically wrestle in the indie circuit. He is quite popular amongst fans due to his American Patriot gimmick, the 2x4 wooden weapon and the iconic battle cry ‘Hooo’!

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and made brief appearances for the company between 2011 to 2012.

The heart of the matter

Hacksaw’s daughter Celia took to her dad’s Instagram handle to post an update on his health and instilled positivity despite the concerning news. She wished the fans on the occasion of thanksgiving and added that her legendary father was in good spirits even though he is under observation in the ICU. The reason behind his hospitalization, however, wasn't disclosed.

Duggan himself mentioned in a subsequent post that he is doing alright and is expected to be out of the hospital by Saturday, but would sadly miss a show scheduled on the same day of his discharge

What’s next?

Duggan’s toughness needs no introduction as the man has overcome cancer in the past. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him get back to entertaining and uplifting the fans.