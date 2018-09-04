WWE News: Hall of Famer announced for next week's RAW

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.28K // 04 Sep 2018, 14:10 IST

Foley as WWE RAW General Manager, in 2016.

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be appearing on next week's RAW, the show has confirmed.

In case you didn't know...

Foley is the Hardcore Icon, cementing his legacy in Hardcore death matches, before joining the WWF in 1996.

Foley won three World Championships during his career and feuded with stars such as The Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock, Steve Austin and Kane.

After retiring in 2000, Foley would make sporadic appearances, and have one off matches as part of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Foley will be appearing to promote the upcoming match between Triple H and the Undertaker, at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down, in Melbourne Australia.

The pair last faced off at WrestleMania 28, which saw the Deadman defeat the Game inside Hell In A Cell to go 20-0 in his streak, which was broken two years later by Brock Lesnar.

In addition to Foley, Triple H will also be appearing to promote the show and his upcoming match, which is being billed as the final match between the two iconic former World champions.

On this week's RAW, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker appeared on RAW, to promote the match. During the segment, the Undertaker told the Showstopper that he would beat Michaels' best friend, "again."

What's next?

Triple H and The Undertaker will have their final battle at WWE Super-Show Down, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6, 2018, with seven matches announced so far, including a 6-man Tag where the Shield take on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, as well as the return of John Cena, when he teams with Bobby Lashley, to take on Kevin Owens and Elias.

