WWE News: Hall of Famer believes that former Intercontinental Champion would be the perfect opponent for Brock Lesnar

During a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had high praise for New Day member Big E as he claimed that the latter is the perfect opponent to challenge current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

When did Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship?

On the September 17th episode of SmackDown Live, Brock Lesnar made his return to the Blue brand and challenged Kofi Kingston to a match for the WWE Championship on the SmackDown Live FOX premiere episode.

Prior to his title match against Kingston, Lesnar brutally attacked Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik on RAW. On SmackDown Live's 20th Anniversary episode on October 4th, Lesnar defeated Kingston in 9 seconds to win the WWE Championship for the fifth time. Following his win, Lesnar was attacked by former UFC rival, the debuting Cain Velasquez.

Booker T thinks Big E should challenge Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on New Day member Big E, naming him the ideal challenger for the newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The five-time World Champion feels that due to Big E's sheer strength and power, the former Intercontinental Champion would have a good chance to dethrone The Beast. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I can see him competing with Brock Lesnar on a one-on-one scale, because the guy has a low center of gravity, but he's just as wide, and he probably weighs perhaps more than Brock Lesnar. And a guy like that, literally, from a fighting standpoint, it would really be hard for a guy like Brock Lesnar fighting a guy like that just because of the strength. Who you gonna give it to? In a strength match-up, I'm gonna give it to Big E."

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view which takes place on October 31st.

