WWE News: Hall of Famer explains how Vince McMahon can counter AEW's TNT debut

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
93   //    02 Aug 2019, 10:17 IST

Vince and Cody

What's the story?

As per All Elite Wrestling's recent announcement, the promotion will start airing its weekly show on TNT this October, mere two days before SmackDown Live debuts on FOX.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about what Vince McMahon could do to counter AEW's TNT debut, adding that Vince could do a special show on October 2nd to fight AEW on its debut night.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, All Elite Wrestling revealed that its weekly show will debut on TNT on October 2nd. The company had been hyping up the announcement for a week, before making the big reveal.

AEW has now announced the first match for the TNT debut, which will see AEW EVP Cody Rhodes taking on Sammy Guevara. AEW has also confirmed Jon Moxley for its TNT premiere show.

The heart of the matter

While talking about the show on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that Vince McMahon will probably come up with something to counter AEW's TNT debut. Ray added that Vince has something up his sleeve to tackle the competition.

He’ll probably do like a Saturday Night’s Main Event on Wednesday and load it to the b**ls just to fight AEW on their first night.
Ray compared the possible scenario with WCW's Clash of the Champions taking on WrestleMania, decades ago. According to Ray, WWE will want to capture their fans who might want to try and sample AEW's programming on October 2nd.

 WWE runs of the risk of their fanbase checking out AEW. If they check it out, they might like it better.

What's next?

AEW's first show will debut on TNT on October 2nd, and only time will tell whether WWE will come up with something to counter AEW.

Do you think Ray's prediction could come true?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Vince McMahon Bubba Ray Dudley
Contact Us