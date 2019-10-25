WWE News: Hall of Famer feels Crown Jewel could damage Braun Strowman

Greg Bush
25 Oct 2019, 08:50 IST

Fury attempts to intimidate Strowman ahead of their war at Crown Jewel

A monumental clash set for Crown Jewel

On October 4th, Braun Strowman antagonized the Gypsy King Tyson Fury, who was sitting ringside with his family. Fury later revealed that he was actually a fan of the Monster Among Men, and was hoping to move past all this with an apology from Strowman.

Well, this is the world of wrestling, so that didn't go over too well. Now, we have a huge battle set for the upcoming Crown Jewel, as Fury looks to knock out the monstrous Strowman. However, there are quite a few members of the WWE Universe who are worried that the former Raw Tag Team Champion could come out of the event with his credibility damaged.

Bully Ray tears into Crown Jewel match

Since the match was announced, Bully Ray has voiced his displeasure whenever it's come up on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. Recently, he pitched a finish to the match where disgruntled WWE performers rushed the ring, leading to a non-finish where Strowman and Fury stood tall and shook hands in the middle of the ring. Today, he further explained his opinion, believing that a straight-up loss to Fury would leave Strowman worse off after Crown Jewel is over.

"If the business here with WWE is just to get an ESPN Sportscenter moment, that's fine. But I don't want to see them do it at the expense of Braun Strowman. I think that there's too much of a risk, because then he's always the guy that got knocked out by Tyson Fury."

Bully Ray continued, comparing this match-up to the WrestleMania XI match between Bam Bam Bigelow and legendary NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor, along with a run in that he had with former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs.

"The difference between Braun Strowman against Tyson Fury and Bully Ray and Brandon jacobs or Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor is that Bully and Bam Bam were heels. They could afford to lose. We're not in that situation with Braun."

On October 31st, Braun Strowman will go one-on-one with Tyson Fury.

