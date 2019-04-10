×
WWE News: Hall of Famer thanks Sasha and Bayley after their WrestleMania 35 match

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
116   //    10 Apr 2019, 12:01 IST

Sasha and Bayley posing with their belts
Sasha and Bayley posing with their belts

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently posted a photo on Instagram that features The Glamazon and Bayley in action during the closing moments of their WrestleMania match.

Phoenix thanked Bayley and Sasha Banks for giving her a WrestleMania moment and praised them for laying the foundation for the bright future of the Women's division.

In case you didn't know...

Beth Phoenix came out of retirement to compete in a Fatal Four Way match for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. The IIconics won the match in shocking fashion after throwing Phoenix out of the ring and pinning an unconscious Bayley.



The heart of the matter

Beth Phoenix and Natalya had originally challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for a tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. As the storyline progressed, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka and The IIconics were added into the mix.

Phoenix thanked both Bayley and Sasha Banks on Instagram, adding that competing with the younger generation felt even better than what she had imagined.

Beth also credited the former Tag Team Champions of being trailblazers of the Women's division and stated that thanks to Bayley and Sasha's efforts, the women's roster now has more opportunities in front of it to get noticed by the higher-ups.

What's next?

Beth Phoenix showed no ring rust at The Show of Shows, even after being away from professional wrestling for around 7 years. The former "Divas of Doom" were very close to win the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, but the opportunistic duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce had other things in mind.

What was your reaction to The IIconics winning the tag team belts at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section!

