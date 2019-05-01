WWE News: Hall of Famer hints at return to Pro Wrestling

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 242 // 01 May 2019, 11:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg and Stone Cold

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently took to Instagram and hinted at a return to pro wrestling.

Goldberg posted a photo with several hashtags, with one of those being his signature catchphrase, "who's next?".

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg came into the limelight when he debuted in World Championship Wrestling back in the late 90s. His incredible physique and intimidating stature made him a hit among the fans, and WCW ran along with Goldberg's popularity.

He went to build an undefeated streak in WCW with the final score stopping at 173-0, when Kevin Nash booked himself to end it, in a controversial decision. Goldberg came into WWE in 2003, on the Raw after WrestleMania 19. He wrestled the likes of Triple H and Brock Lesnar, defeating them both.

Goldberg came back to WWE for one final run in 2016, when he made quick work of Brock Lesnar in the main event of Survivor Series. He went on to defeat Kevin Owens for the Universal Title on the road to WrestleMania 33. The former World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

The heart of the matter

Bill Goldberg posted a photo of himself in his ring gear, with him pointing towards the viewer. The caption included Goldberg's famous catchphrase "who's next?", along with "what's next?". Goldberg reminded the fans to stay tuned, which could be an indication that something huge might be coming our way.

What's next?

Goldberg wrestled his final WWE match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. The Instagram post has led to fans speculating on a possible return to WWE, or maybe a new beginning in All Elite Wrestling!

What are your thoughts on Goldberg's announcement? Do you want to see him wrestle again? Sound off!