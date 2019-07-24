WWE News: Hall of Famer hits out at Lacey Evans in scathing tweet

Lacey Evans teamed with Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules

What's the story?

Lacey Evans described the returning legends at Raw Reunion as “yesterday’s nasties” in a tweet during the special episode of Monday Night Raw on July 22.

The following day, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze hit back at the Raw Superstar on social media by mocking her military past and her abilities as a mother and a wife.

In case you didn't know…

Since becoming a regular in-ring competitor on WWE’s main roster after WrestleMania 35, Lacey Evans has established herself as one of the most prominent female Superstars in the company.

The former marine faced Becky Lynch in singles matches for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank and Stomping Grounds before joining forces with Baron Corbin to take on Lynch & Seth Rollins in the main event of the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

After losing all three title opportunities, Evans now finds herself without a meaningful storyline, hence why she did not appear on the Raw Reunion episode of Raw.

Alundra Blayze, meanwhile, not only featured on the show but she briefly held the 24/7 Championship before selling it to “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

The heart of the matter

While some Superstars often discuss their personal lives on social media, Lacey Evans’ posts are almost always written in the style of her “Sassy Southern Belle” WWE character.

It appeared as though her Raw Reunion tweet, in which she claimed that the legends were “yesterday’s nasties”, had gone unnoticed by the returning Superstars.

However, Alundra Blayze seemingly took offence to Evans’ comment and decided to respond with a scathing tweet of her own.

You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend... 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me... gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra ... your yesterday regurgitated garbage https://t.co/DobPScmSvK — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019

What's next?

Given that Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Bayley vs. Ember Moon are scheduled for SummerSlam, it looks like Lacey Evans will have to wait a while for another opportunity at the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship.

As for this unusual Twitter spat, we await further responses from Evans and Alundra Blayze!