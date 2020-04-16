WWE News: Hall of Famer Howard Finkel passes away

We send out condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel's family and friends.

The legendary announcer passed away at 69 years of age.

Howard Finkel.

As confirmed in an article released on the WWE website, Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. The exact cause and more details about his unfortunate death have not been revealed yet.

HowaFinkel's roots in WWE

The legendary announcer was the longest-tenured WWE employee in the company's history, having been hired by Vince McMahon Sr. in 1975. Howard Finkel made his debut at the MSG in 1977 and he quickly rose to become the lead in-ring announcer of the company by 1979.

Finkel would become an iconic voice in the years that followed as he was involved in every major WWE show until taking up a lighter schedule from 2000.

The WWE Hall of Famer was also booked to be in storylines during his time in the company. He had a notable feud against Dr. Harvey Wippleman that began in 1992 and it built up to his first professional wrestling match in January 1995, a Tuxedo Match against Wippleman which he won.

Howard Finkel was gradually taken off TV in recent years and he took up backstage roles in the company during the tail end of his career.

The respected veteran was considered to be an important figure in the WWE offices owing to his vast knowledge about the business.

He was plagued with various health issues for the past few years and he even suffered a stroke last year.

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Howard Finkel's family and friends.