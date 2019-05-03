×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer joins commentary team; Creates history (Spoiler)

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
774   //    03 May 2019, 00:21 IST

NXT
NXT

What's the story?

Whenever the topic on NXT comes up, there will be a legion of fans stating that the product is much better than RAW and SmackDown. Even though that is subject to personal choice, there is no denying that NXT has never failed to put up a spectacular show during their Takeover events.

While NXT continues to thrive and grow, it looks like WWE have decided to make another major addition to the yellow brand, as Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has joined the NXT announce team.

In case you didn't know...

Beth Phoenix is a former Divas Champion and one of the only two women to have competed in the men's as well as the women's Royal Rumble.

The Glamazon was part of WrestleMania 35 when she teamed with her long-time friend Natalya to take on three other teams for the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo was unsuccessful in becoming champions as it was the IIconics who walked away with the belts.

Phoenix has also been a guest commentator for a number of events and matches prior to joining the NXT team.

The heart of the matter

NXT held teir new set of tapings on May 1st, and to the surprise of many, Beth Phoenix was part of the announce team joing Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuiness.

However, Percy Watson was not part of the announce team and from the looks of it, it seems that Phoenix has replaced Watson as the third member of NXT's commentary booth.

Watson has been a part of 205 Live's announce team and it looks like he will be continuing only on the prurple brand from here on now.

What's next?

This is a pleasant surprise as Beth Phoenix has created history by becoming the first Hall Of Fame member on the NXT announce team.

Also Read: Vince McMahon breaks up duo merely because he 'hated' it


Tags:
WWE NXT Beth Phoenix
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer makes emotional return with a rare NXT appearance
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want to see this NXT Superstar on the main roster
RELATED STORY
5 Things you need to know about Tommaso Ciampa
RELATED STORY
6 NXT stars who will end up in the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer becomes Tag Team Champion, extends World Record
RELATED STORY
5 Spoilers You Need To Know From May 1st 2019 NXT Tapings 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT referee suffers horrific leg break, finishes calling match [PHOTO & VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
6 things we learned about Tommaso Ciampa on Edge and Christian's Pod of Awesomeness
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason why Hall of Famer set to return to WWE after 7 years
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer explains why DX shouldn't have headlined the HoF
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us