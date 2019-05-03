WWE News: Hall of Famer joins commentary team; Creates history (Spoiler)

NXT

What's the story?

Whenever the topic on NXT comes up, there will be a legion of fans stating that the product is much better than RAW and SmackDown. Even though that is subject to personal choice, there is no denying that NXT has never failed to put up a spectacular show during their Takeover events.

While NXT continues to thrive and grow, it looks like WWE have decided to make another major addition to the yellow brand, as Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has joined the NXT announce team.

In case you didn't know...

Beth Phoenix is a former Divas Champion and one of the only two women to have competed in the men's as well as the women's Royal Rumble.

The Glamazon was part of WrestleMania 35 when she teamed with her long-time friend Natalya to take on three other teams for the Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo was unsuccessful in becoming champions as it was the IIconics who walked away with the belts.

Phoenix has also been a guest commentator for a number of events and matches prior to joining the NXT team.

The heart of the matter

NXT held teir new set of tapings on May 1st, and to the surprise of many, Beth Phoenix was part of the announce team joing Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuiness.

However, Percy Watson was not part of the announce team and from the looks of it, it seems that Phoenix has replaced Watson as the third member of NXT's commentary booth.

Watson has been a part of 205 Live's announce team and it looks like he will be continuing only on the prurple brand from here on now.

What's next?

This is a pleasant surprise as Beth Phoenix has created history by becoming the first Hall Of Fame member on the NXT announce team.

