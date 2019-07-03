WWE News: Hall of Famer not appearing at Starrcast III as previously advertised

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 117 // 03 Jul 2019, 07:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Starrcast

What's the story?

The third incarnation of the Starrcast weekend, which held its inaugural events over the weekend of All In back in 2018, is set to take place at the end of August in Chicago, over the weekend of All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV.

The Starrcast weekend of events has already announced several big names will be appearing, including WWE Hall of Famers Madusa and Jim Ross, along with names such as Dean Malenko, the stars of AEW and more.

One name announced earlier on Tuesday was that of the WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, however, the former WCW Champion later Tweeted he will not be appearing at the event.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time an advertised WWE Hall of Famer will not be appearing at Starrcast, as the huge weekend has had issues in the past with booking WWE Hall of Famers who later pulled out of the scheduled events despite being heavily advertised and promoted.

WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Ric Flair were originally advertised for the Starrcast II weekend, however, The Undertaker pulled out of the event likely due to a request from WWE officials.

As for Ric Flair, he was unable to appear at the event due to a scheduled surgical procedure he underwent around the same time as Starrcast II.

The heart of the matter

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the Starrcast III Twitter account announced that Booker T would be making an appearance at the Starrcast Weekend.

He’s a former Tag Team, Television, US & World Champion. He’s a genuine Hall of Famer & we’re proud to announce him as a guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome Booker T to Chicago, Labor Day weekend!



Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/o2QJYCFqvu — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 2, 2019

However, just a few hours later Booker T himself took to Twitter and announced he will not be appearing at Starrcast III as advertised:

Advertisement

I will not be appearing at @StarrcastEvents in Chicago as was advertised earlier. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 2, 2019

What's next?

As of this writing, it remains unclear why Booker T will not be appearing at the Starrcast III event, and it's possible the on-and-off-again WWE announcer was mistakenly announced for the show or prematurely advertised. Either way, it looks like this year's Starrcast event will be without the five-time WCW Champion.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at this year's Starrcast III event? Let us know in the comment section below!