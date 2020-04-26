Vince McMahon

Arn Anderson has given his reaction to the gimmick design that WWE presented to The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder before they were granted their releases from the company.

Speaking on his ARN podcast (via Ad Free Shows), the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that the idea to “bury” the two Superstars by making them wear comical ring gear may have come from Vince McMahon.

“If it’s accurate, it doesn’t faze me a bit. It doesn’t surprise me a bit because to come up with something that ridiculous, wouldn’t you have had to have at least some guidance from the top [Vince McMahon]? ‘Hey, I want to put twelve feet of dirt on these guys. Six ain’t enough.’”

Anderson joked that WWE’s writers were likely told to come up with “the most ridiculous s*** they could think of” for The Revival, which is why such an outlandish gimmick was pitched to them.

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

The Revival’s post-WWE career

Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) and Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) won six Championships during their time in WWE (RAW Tag Team titles x2, NXT Tag Team titles x2, SmackDown Tag Team titles x1, and the 24/7 Championship x1).

Moving forward, it is not known which companies FTR (fka The Revival) will work for, but it has been confirmed that they do not have 90-day no-compete clauses following their WWE departures.