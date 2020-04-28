MVP made his return at Royal Rumble earlier this year

Montel Vontavious Porter aka MVP made his WWE return after nearly a decade at Royal Rumble earlier this year. The former United States Champion hasn't had the best of runs since his comeback but has taken up the role of putting over up-and-coming Superstars.

He took losses at the hands of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and then Apollo Crews in a Money in the Bank qualifier. However, the latest episode of RAW saw MVP taking up the role of a manager as he sided with Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been known for actively responding to developments on WWE's weekly shows and this week was no different. Foley took to Twitter to praise MVP, praising his caliber on the microphone.

If @The305MVP is selling, I’m buying. The man is a smooth operator on that microphone. #RAW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 28, 2020

MVP as a manager

The NXT duo of Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne has been appearing on WWE RAW since late March and although they're yet to secure a victory, the two have looked impressive inside the ring.

Possibly the next step to elevate this team as a serious threat in the tag team division would've been to align them with a vocal leader and joining hands with MVP allows the opportunity for just that.

Only time will tell whether Vink & Thorne become a regular fixture on the Red brand or not, but the two Australian Superstars surely have all the makings of future tag champs. The duo is likely to face-off with Ricochet & Cedric Alexander whom they challenged to a rematch this week.