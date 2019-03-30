WWE News: Hall of Famer's WWE contract ends after 26 years

Good ol' JR is no longer under contract with WWE

What's the story?

After 26 years, the legendary commentator Jim Ross has announced on Twitter that it is the final day of his WWE contract and he's leaving the company.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross has been a WWE employee for 26 years. He joined the company in 1993 as a Wrestler at WrestleMania 9 and later became a commentator to replace Vince McMahon.

His stay with the company hasn't been a very swift one as has left the company and came back multiple times. In 2015, Ross moved to New Japan Pro Wrestling, only to come back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 to call the match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns. He signed a two-year deal with WWE, which has finally come to an end.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this month, Jim Ross had announced on his podcast, The Jim Ross Report, that his contract will expire on March 29 and he won't be renewing it.

“I still want to play the game, I still want to stay busy. I will not be returning to WWE after the 29th of March. I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and that possibility. So, I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved,” he said on the podcast.

Today, he tweeted the following on his Twitter handle-

Big day...it’s the final day of my contract with @WWE after 26 years.



A WWE camera crew arriving at my home today to record for an @undertaker documentary.



I’m honored to be a part of it. Great way to exit. pic.twitter.com/83mWALk8Pt — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 29, 2019

Jim Ross has been linked time and again with All Elite Wrestling, and it seems like that plan is on! The good thing is that Vince McMahon and he have mutually agreed that it is better to part ways.

What next?

AEW is shaping up their roster quite nicely, and having someone like JR be the voice of their promotion could surely help them in a huge way! While there is still no official confirmation about this, but JR might become ALL ELITE soon.

Do let us know what are your thoughts on this!

