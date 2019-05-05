WWE News: Hall of Famer says Lio Rush' behavior confuses him

Lashley and Rush

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about the Lio Rush controversy on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

Booker didn't seem too pleased with Rush' behavior, stated that his complaints are confusing him, and asked him to get his game right.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush is in hot water with WWE at the moment. The former 205 Live Superstar was reportedly not happy with his current positioning on the Raw roster, which led to him garnering backstage heat.

Mark Henry recently stated that he confronted Rush and asked whether anything was worrying him, to which he replied by saying that everything was all right. This seemed to have irked Henry to no end.

The heart of the matter

While talking about Lio Rush and his exclusion from the red brand, Booker T stated that it's never about a particular Superstar. He went on to cite an example from WCW, and stated that there were a bunch of Superstars in that company who were way in over their heads, but never got to compete in a major promotion once WCW folded.

Booker added that there are tons of guys out there who are eying for the spot Rush apparently has on Raw. He also said that Lio complaining about his position on Raw confuses him.

So many of those WCW guys that a lot of these guys today watched on television — a lot of those guys thought they were really, really big stars until the doors closed, and then they had to find work somewhere. A lot of those guys never, ever worked in a major company ever again. You know why? It wasn’t about them. That’s why.

If you’re not happy, that’s another story. But if you’re in that position to do that and you’re worried about what someone else is doing, it just confuses me.

What's next?

Hopefully, Rush realizes his mistake and WWE gives him another chance to make up for his behavior.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's comments on Rush?