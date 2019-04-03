WWE News: Hall of Famer says the brawl on Raw was one of the best ever

Becky and Ronda, about to raise some hell

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently took to Twitter to express his views on the brawl that took place on Raw.

Ross stated that this was one of the best post-match brawls he had ever seen.

In case you didn't know. . .

On this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair imploded after their 6-woman tag team match with The Riot Squad.

The trio kept at it for a long while before security intervened and proceeded to handcuff the three women. This proved to be a tough nut to crack for the security personnel, as Becky Lynch began pounding on a handcuffed Ronda.

Soon after this, Charlotte capitalized on an opportunity after seeing that both her opponents had been handcuffed. She went on to kick the two women, as security tried to restrain her.

Amidst the chaos, the police made a major blunder by putting both Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey inside the same car. The duo began fighting inside the vehicle until Ronda broke the car's window with a devastating kick.

Charlotte soon sensed another opportunity to hurt Ronda. As the former UFC Champion took her head out of the car window., Charlotte sprinted towards her and hit her with a thunderous kick to the head.

The heart of the matter

Legendary WWE commentator Jim Ross posted a tweet to promote his show on WrestleMania weekend. He added that he was extremely pleased with the segment and it was one of the best post-match brawls he had ever witnessed.

What's next?

The brawl on Monday Night Raw has surely managed to get the fans, as well as wrestling personalities, talking. The main event of WrestleMania emanates from MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

What are your thoughts on the brawl that took place on Monday Night Raw?

