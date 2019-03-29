×
WWE News: Hall of Famer says WWE shouldn't have used race in Kofi's storyline

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.04K   //    29 Mar 2019, 00:43 IST

Kofi is going to Mania!
Kofi is going to Mania!

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently shared his views on Kofi Kingston's underdog storyline, heading into WrestleMania 35.

Ross tweeted that WWE should have kept a political issue like race out of the storyline.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston's meteoric rise to the top of SmackDown Live's main event scene has been nothing but dramatic. Vince McMahon did everything in his power to make sure that Kofi doesn't get a shot at the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35, against Daniel Bryan.

This past week, McMahon put The New Day in a Tag Team Gauntlet match for Kofi's shot at the title. The duo ended up winning the whole thing and Kofi Kingston is set to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Title.

The heart of the matter

After Vince screwed Kofi out of the WWE Title shot last week, Big E posted a video on Twitter, stating that "people like them only go so far".


Jim Ross took to Twitter and expressed his views on the storyline, stating that race shouldn't have been brought into it.

Race should never have been brought into the @TrueKofi storyline. It's a classic, underdog story. Race, Religion & Politics have no place on rasslin tv, IMO.
When a fan chimed in to say that this kind of stuff has been part of wrestling storylines since a long time, Ross replied:

I realize that, Chris. But that doesn't mean a short biz entity should attempt to voluntarily add race, religion or politics to a rasslin story. IMO

What's next?

Although Jim Ross does make some valid points, the fact can't be discounted that this storyline has been done very well, and WWE has managed to get the fans invested into it and root for Kofi Kingston as he heads towards WrestleMania to realize his lifelong dream. 

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross' comments about WWE using race in Kofi's storyline?


Abhilash Mendhe
