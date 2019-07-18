WWE News: Hall of Famer set to debut as commentator on SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

Next week is going to be huge for WWE. The Raw Reunion is set to take place on Monday night and everyone is excited about it. Now, another piece of news has come up and it's got the WWE Universe eagerly waiting for next week.

Shawn Michaels has confirmed that he will be joining the commentary team at SmackDown Live this Tuesday! The Heart Break Kid is set to be on Monday Night Raw as well for the Raw Reunion but is expected to make just an in-ring appearance and not join Michael Cole, Renee Young and Cory Graves in commentary.

In case you didn’t know…

The two-time Hall of Famer has been off WWE TV for some time and his last appearance was at WrestleMania as a part of the Hall of Fame ceremony. His last match in the WWE was against the Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel last year and he has made it clear that he is not willing to have another match.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels is set to return to WWE TV and it will be on two occasions next week. HBK is set for an appearance at the Raw Reunion on Monday and that's not all. He confirmed via his Twitter account that he will be joining the SmackDown Live commentary team on Tuesday.

It is not clear if he is joining permanently or if it is a one-off appearance but he used the hashtag – #IveBeenPracticing – which could indicate that he is in it for the long haul.

What’s next?

SmackDown Live moves to the FOX Network in October and it won't be a surprise if they were the ones behind this move. HBK in commentary would add an extra edge and going by the things he did while he was with DX, it will be witty as well.

As of now, there is no confirmation that FOX are behind this but there is nothing to show that they aren't either. We wish HBK the very best in commentary and hope that he takes the show to another level!