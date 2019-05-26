×
WWE News: Hall of Famer spotted backstage at AEW Double or Nothing

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
26 May 2019, 18:53 IST

AEW Double or Nothing
AEW Double or Nothing

What’s the story?

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing was a success last night and it has left the WWE fans looking for more from their favourite company. Reports suggest that some of the WWE top officials were watching the show and it might have come as a shock for them to see Bret Hart in the ring.

However, he wasn't the only WWE Hall of Famer to have made an appearance at Double or Nothing. Mark Henry was spotted backstage doing interviews for SiriusXM’s Busted Open.

In case you didn’t know…

All Elite Wrestling had their first ever Pay-Per-View last night in Las Vegas. As many as 18 former WWE stars were a part of the event while legends like Bret Hart and Jim Ross were also on the show.

The one who stole the limelight and the show in the end, however, will be Jon Moxley formerly known as Dean Ambrose. The Shield member attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main event match – his first PPV appearance since leaving WWE last month.

The heart of the matter

While Bret Hart made a surprise appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing, Jim Ross was already announced to be one of the commentators for the promotion.

Mark Henry, meanwhile, was backstage taking interviews for SiriusXM’s Busted Open. This came as a surprise to a lot of people as he is still under contract with WWE.

What’s next?

For All Elite Wrestling, this is just the beginning. They have another 2-3 pay-per-views left before they start their weekly shows.

Meanwhile, for WWE, they are heading to Saudi Arabia for their next pay-per-view, WWE Super ShowDown on June 7th. A lot of exciting matches have been lined up for the PPV scheduled to take place in Jeddah.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Mark Henry
