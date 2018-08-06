Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Hall of Famer Talks About Adam Cole's Comparison To Shawn Michaels

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
674   //    06 Aug 2018, 15:34 IST

Shawn
Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

In a recent interview with TNS 1050 Toronto, former World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page opened up about what he thinks of the current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

The Hall of Famer commented on Adam Cole and his comparisons to the legendary Shawn Michales and if he has what it takes to become the next showstopper.

In case you didn't know...

After making a name for himself in promotions such as PWG and ROH, Adam Cole finally made his way to the WWE in 2017 when he joined NXT in August. Accompanied by fellow former ROH alumni in Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, the trio dubbed themselves The Undisputed Era, a faction which was later joined by Roderick Strong.

Cole became the inaugural NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and has held the Championship since then.


The heart of the matter

Many people have often compared Adam Cole to the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and here is what DDP had to say about that:

“You look at a guy like Adam Cole, you know, they’re comparing him to Shawn Michaels,” said Page. “That’s who he could be down the line. To say he’s Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know. But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He’s gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he’s getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there as well.” 

(H/T Credit: NoDq.com)

What's next?

Adam Cole is al set to defend his NA Championship against Ricochet at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 on 18th August 2018.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 


Topics you might be interested in:
Shawn Michaels Adam Cole
Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares top NXT superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Michaels set to return to the iconic...
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Shawn Michaels Opponents
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Michaels open to "One-Off" Match
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that deserve to face Shawn Michaels if...
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about Adam Cole
RELATED STORY
Shawn Michaels: 5 things you should know about the...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on WWE planning Shawn Michaels return in Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Possible matches for Shawn Michaels today
RELATED STORY
7 Sins of Shawn Michaels
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us