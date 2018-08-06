WWE News: Hall of Famer Talks About Adam Cole's Comparison To Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

In a recent interview with TNS 1050 Toronto, former World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page opened up about what he thinks of the current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

The Hall of Famer commented on Adam Cole and his comparisons to the legendary Shawn Michales and if he has what it takes to become the next showstopper.

In case you didn't know...

After making a name for himself in promotions such as PWG and ROH, Adam Cole finally made his way to the WWE in 2017 when he joined NXT in August. Accompanied by fellow former ROH alumni in Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, the trio dubbed themselves The Undisputed Era, a faction which was later joined by Roderick Strong.

Cole became the inaugural NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and has held the Championship since then.

The heart of the matter

Many people have often compared Adam Cole to the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and here is what DDP had to say about that:

“You look at a guy like Adam Cole, you know, they’re comparing him to Shawn Michaels,” said Page. “That’s who he could be down the line. To say he’s Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know. But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He’s gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he’s getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there as well.”

What's next?

Adam Cole is al set to defend his NA Championship against Ricochet at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 on 18th August 2018.

