WWE News: Hall of Famer talks about Nation of Domination getting inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
132   //    03 Apr 2019, 06:33 IST

When will we see them get inducted into the Hall of Fame?
When will we see them get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Mark Henry recently talked to The Binghamton Devils of the AHL.

Henry stated that with three members of the Nation of Domination already in, he's looking forward to seeing the faction inducted into the Hall of Fame someday.

In case you didn't know...

Mark Henry was one of the most dominant athletes in WWE, and has been a mainstay in the company since the Attitude Era, barring some short breaks in between.

He got a monster push in 2011, fueled by his "Hall of Pain" gimmick. Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

The heart of the matter

Henry commented on the Nation of Domination getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in the near future.

Of course. You have already three of the best wrestlers in the world and three guys in that faction already in it. It's just a matter of time until D-Lo Brown gets in. He's the only odd man out, him and Owen Hart. So, I'm looking forward to seeing those guys go in, then we'll have six guys in the Hall of Fame [counting the eventual induction of The Rock].

Henry also talked about The Rock being a hard worker.

He's crazy. He's the hardest working human being on earth. If there's somebody who works harder than him, I'd like to meet him?. He's obsessively wanting to win and hyper-competitive.

What's next?

Three of the original member of the Nation of Domination are already a part of the WWE Hall of Fame - The Godfather, Ron Simmons, and Mark Henry. It's only a matter of time before we finally get to see the entire faction get inducted.

Would you like to see the Nation of Domination get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
