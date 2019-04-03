WWE News: Hall of Famer talks about Nation of Domination getting inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

When will we see them get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Mark Henry recently talked to The Binghamton Devils of the AHL.

Henry stated that with three members of the Nation of Domination already in, he's looking forward to seeing the faction inducted into the Hall of Fame someday.

In case you didn't know...

Mark Henry was one of the most dominant athletes in WWE, and has been a mainstay in the company since the Attitude Era, barring some short breaks in between.

He got a monster push in 2011, fueled by his "Hall of Pain" gimmick. Henry was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

The heart of the matter

Henry commented on the Nation of Domination getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in the near future.

Of course. You have already three of the best wrestlers in the world and three guys in that faction already in it. It's just a matter of time until D-Lo Brown gets in. He's the only odd man out, him and Owen Hart. So, I'm looking forward to seeing those guys go in, then we'll have six guys in the Hall of Fame [counting the eventual induction of The Rock].

Henry also talked about The Rock being a hard worker.

He's crazy. He's the hardest working human being on earth. If there's somebody who works harder than him, I'd like to meet him?. He's obsessively wanting to win and hyper-competitive.

What's next?

Three of the original member of the Nation of Domination are already a part of the WWE Hall of Fame - The Godfather, Ron Simmons, and Mark Henry. It's only a matter of time before we finally get to see the entire faction get inducted.

Would you like to see the Nation of Domination get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

