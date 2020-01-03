WWE News: Hall of Famer wants to make stunning return and manage The Street Profits

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST

The Street Profits

Booker T has revealed that he wants to make a return to WWE TV. The Hall of Famer is looking to manage The Street Profits on his return on Monday Night RAW.

On WWE Backstage this week, Booker T hinted that he wants to return, and he sounded pretty confident about managing the former NXT tag-team champions, saying:

“You know, since I am a tag team extraordinaire, tag team specialist, fourteen Tag Team Championships throughout my reign in this business. I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020. And I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year.”

The Street Profits have been doing well ever since they made their main roster debut but are yet to get hold of the RAW tag-team titles. They do have an opportunity next week when they take on the champions, The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and The OC (Luka Gallows and Karl Anderson) in a triple-threat match for the titles.

The WWE Universe loves them already, and it would not be a surprise if they win the tag-titles in 2020, if not next week.