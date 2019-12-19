WWE News: Hall of Famer willing to come out of retirement to face The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legends in WrestleMania history

The Undertaker’s future in WWE has been a topic of conversation throughout 2019, especially after he participated in an under-par match against Goldberg in the main event of Super ShowDown in June.

Since then, he has only competed in one match – a tag-team victory alongside Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules – while WWE has repeatedly teased a possible dream match against Sting.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, 60-year-old Sting revealed that he would be prepared to come out of retirement to face The Undertaker in a one-on-one match for the first time at WrestleMania.

“If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Despite WWE’s multiple teases about a match between the two legends, Sting went on to say that he does not expect it to take place.

“I think my career is done. I still think about the 'Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Sting’s WWE retirement

Sting suffered a serious neck injury in his WWE Championship match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015.

The following year, the WCW icon announced during his WWE Hall of Fame induction that he had officially retired as an in-ring competitor, but he has mentioned in recent interviews that he is still physically able to wrestle.